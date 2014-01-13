Haswell And 1.35 V Memory: Three DDR3 SO-DIMM Kits, Tested

Ripjaws DDR3-1866 Low Voltage

Small outline DIMMs are usually packed fairly tightly, so G.Skill doesn't bother with heat spreaders. Instead, we find large stickers covering both sides of each module, making it look like there's a spreader covering the ICs.

G.Skill’s dual-channel kit (part number F3-1866C10D-16GRSL) includes two F3-1866C10D-8GRSL modules programmed for DDR3-1866 CAS 10, DDR3-1600 CAS 9, and DDR3-1333 CAS 7. Many mobile CPU-based platforms don't even let you choose between those modes, but the best boards will automatically choose the highest compatible data rate.

Our test platforms had no trouble selecting the memory’s top configuration.