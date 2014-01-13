Haswell And 1.35 V Memory: Three DDR3 SO-DIMM Kits, Tested

Ripjaws DDR3-1600 Low Voltage

Like the DDR3-1866 kit we just looked at, G.Skill's Ripjaws DDR3-1600 SO-DIMMs use large stickers to look like heat spreaders, without significantly increasing module thickness.

The F3-1600C9D-16GRSL package comprises two F3-1600C9D-8GRSL modules with DDR3-1600 CAS 9, DDR3-1333 CAS 7, and DDR3-1066 CAS 6 values in their SPD table.

Again, our Haswell-based platforms had no trouble choosing the top performance level for these modules, without any manual intervention on our part.