Haswell And 1.35 V Memory: Three DDR3 SO-DIMM Kits, Tested

G.Skill Standard DDR3-1333

The ability to support high data rates on a CPU with an integrated memory controller requires a modern processor and properly programmed firmware. One of those requisites is often missing from previous-generation machines. G.Skill supports the broader market by producing lower-cost modules for those systems.

Sold under the G.Skill part number F3-1333C9D-16GSL as a dual-channel kit, CPU-Z misreports the tRAS of its F3-1333C9D-8GSL modules at 25 cycles in one of our test systems. Had our platform not been DDR3-1333-capable, DDR3-1066 CAS 7 is also supported.

Regardless of what CPU-Z said about the SPD table, our test platforms correctly set the 9-9-9-24 timings we were looking for at the memory’s highest-rated DDR3-1333 data rate.