Haswell And 1.35 V Memory: Three DDR3 SO-DIMM Kits, Tested

Test Hardware And Software Configurations

Test System Configuration Socketed CPU Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell): 3.5 to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1150 Embedded CPU Intel Core i7-4770R (Haswell): 3.25 to 3.9 GHz, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, BGA 1364 Socketed CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste Embedded CPU Cooler Gigabyte Brix proprietary Socketed Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4600: 1250 MHz GPU Embedded Graphics Intel Iris Pro Graphics 5200: 1300 MHz GPU Socketed Motherboard ASRock Z87-M8, LGA 1150, BIOS P1.20 (08/22/2013) Embedded Motherboard Gigabyte M4HM87P-IA, BIOS F1 (10/25/2013) Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics Intel Graphics Driver 15.31.17.64.3257 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

Curious to find out how much power benefit we’d extract from low-voltage SO-DIMMs, we needed a test platform that supported both 1.35 V and 1.50 V standards. That meant deviating away from a mobile or embedded Haswell-based CPU, since those only support 1.35 V modules. A member of its M8 barebones PC kit, ASRock’s Z87-M8 motherboard supports both voltage levels on two SO-DIMM slots by using a socketed processor.

We’ve heard that SO-DIMMs aren't very overclockable, but G.Skill is confident that its modules have headroom to spare when they're paired with an LGA 1150-based platform. While we weren’t able to follow through with a stable 2133 MT/s data rate, we were at least able to use the higher 1.50 volts to push CAS 9 timings.

Everything I’ve read so far lead me to believe that lower thermal and power limitations would slow the embedded version of Intel’s Core i7-4770 by up to 5%. Conversely, I’ve also been expecting that the company's Iris Pro graphics 5200 would deliver about 20% additional performance. The only problem is that CPU model doesn't let us compare different memory voltage levels. Moreover, I didn't have one at my disposal.

That is, until something "fell out of Gigabyte’s trunk" following BlizzCon. This thing packs the wallop of a huge copper sink to prevent thermal throttling, along with support for both 2.5” and mSATA SSDs. Those two advancements roughly doubled the thickness and weight of this enthusiast-oriented Brix compared to familiar models.