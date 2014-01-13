Haswell And 1.35 V Memory: Three DDR3 SO-DIMM Kits, Tested

Results: SiSoftware Sandra

Sandra's Memory Bandwidth module shows the benefits of faster data transfer, with DDR3-1866 outperforming DDR3-1333 by nearly 40%.

Sandra also demonstrates the superior latency performance of our LGA 1150-based platform compared to the embedded version, though it's unclear if the soldered-on CPU's slightly different specifications (like a smaller shared L3 cache) have an impact on timings.

The socketed platform is so much quicker that its DDR3-1600 setting significantly outpaces the embedded platform’s DDR3-1866 results, and its DDR3-1333 setting matches the embedded unit’s DDR3-1600 benchmark numbers. Since this is the same memory, does this spell doom for the embedded platform's application performance?