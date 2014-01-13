Haswell And 1.35 V Memory: Three DDR3 SO-DIMM Kits, Tested

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

Our single-threaded Acrobat workload sees some benefit from faster memory. The Acrobat test also gains from the Core i7-4770K's higher thermal ceiling and larger shared L3 cache.

We typically disregard performance differences of one second or less, since rounding can exacerbate tiny deltas. We don’t see a consistent trend in memory performance in After Effects; we only know that maximum memory capacity plays a big role in how long this test takes to finish.

Data rate has no discernible effect on Photoshop’s CPU-heavy filters, but faster memory does help its OpenCL-accelerated performance. The LGA 1150-based Core i7-4770K is particularly limited by memory throughput.

Our Adobe Premiere Pro workload doesn't correlate clearly to memory performance. Instead, we end up with a five-second margin of error.