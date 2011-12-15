SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

Norton Internet Security 2012: Scanning
|Overall Statistics
|Antivirus Scanning
|Elapsed Time
|27:26
|Read Operations
|3 502 450
|Write Operations
|40 157
|Data Read
|29.22 MB
|Data Written
|1.45 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|281.91 s
|Average Data Rate
|111.41 MB/s
We've explored the impact of antivirus software twice now. Last year, we concluded that it doesn't slow down most system operations, and in a recent follow-up, we found that CPU load is minimal. However, these assertions assume a couple of things that aren't always true. First, we tested in such a way as to isolate the scanning, suggesting you don't use your computer as a scan occurs. Although this helps with benchmarking, again, it's not always the case.
We know from experience that scanning can slow down other operations going on at the same time. Trying to load a game level, for example, takes much longer during a background scan. Worse, the task can result in choppy frame rates that make the game stutter. Our trace explains why this occurs.
While most operations are queued one-deep, we can see that most accesses are random in nature. SSDs excel at speeding up random accesses though. So, if you perform additional operations on top of a scan, the SSD demonstrates notable gains.
I/O Trends:
- 77% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 42% of all data transferred is sequential
- 47% of all operations are sequential
- 78% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
I suppose I can see some inexpensive reliable SSDs in office machines in the near future, mostly to reduce the failures connected with mechanical drives and speed up boot times and installation times.
SSD not really appropriate.
Unless by office computer you mean where you have the only computer in the office, or files do not need to be shared around the office.
Given the amount of work people do who open large files (where an ssd may be appropriate), they are too small/too expensive to be justified.
Example, large 3d CaD drawings, spend extra money on them loading faster, lose funds for better overall computer (graphics especially).
I find it ironic that the only place your tiny ssd drives are good enough are in computers where speed isn't important in the first place. Until 320GB ssd's can compete with regular magnetic drives, it isn't an option to upgrade.
Imagine the added cost of upgrading the 2442 registered clients to ssd drives! About half could make do with a 120GB drive, and the rest would need at least 160GB and possibly bigger.
That's an expense you can't possibly gain in productivity.
Replacing sas drives with ssd's might make sense for your database or vmware/hyper-v systems, but it isn't going to make much sense on the majority of workstations.