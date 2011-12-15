SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

Apple iTunes: Streaming

Overall Statistics Apple iTunes: Streaming Elapsed Time 21:28 Read Operations 1183 Write Operations 155 Data Read 1.45 MB Data Written 6.08 MB Disk Busy Time 0.11029 s Average Data Rate 68.28 MB/s

Several of us in the lab enjoy listening to music while we work, and we expect that many of you do as well. However, given that we generally run multiple systems in the lab and at home, it's often easier to stream music over the network rather than maintain multiple local copies of our music library. That's why our trace involves 21 minutes of streaming playback using iTunes.

Even though the audio files we're playing add up to over 30 MB, none of it is written to the local drive. Instead, iTunes buffers the data in RAM, and once it's played, the program ejects information from memory. Hence, the little storage activity that does occur is due to iTunes accessing application data and the operating system writing to log files.

I/O Trends: