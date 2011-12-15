SSD Performance In The Office: Nine Applications Benchmarked

uTorrent: Downloading

Overall Statistics uTorrent: Downloading Elapsed Time 11:05 Read Operations 4804 Write Operations 11 180 Data Read 451.81 MB Data Written 674.01 MB Disk Busy Time 4.47 s Average Data Rate 251.86 MB/s

As you know, torrents are an extremely effective way to distribute data to a large audience. Often times, we need to download Linux distros in a hurry, and the FTP and HTTP mirrors simply aren't fast enough. Interestingly, when we trace a download session of uTorrent, there is a significant amount of reads. This actually makes a lot of sense considering the program has to check and verify portions of the download as it connects to additional peers within the Torrent network. Moreover, a large percentage of accesses occur randomly, since torrents are downloaded in scattered bits and pieces.

I/O Trends: