The Final Five: Gaming Cases Between $80 And $120, Rounded-Up

Our 15-way shootout of cases priced between $80 and $120 ends as we compare the last five models to the previous ten, yielding an overall winner. Which chassis offers the best balance of quality, cooling, and noise reduction, and which is the best buy?

Temperature, Noise, And Acoustic Efficiency

In Win’s Buc makes a surprise appearance at the top of our thermal performance chart, followed by Corsair’s more quality-oriented 400R. In stark contrast to the Buc, the poor cooling performance of Antec’s Solo II belies its superb build quality.

We looked forward to the Solo II placing at the top of our noise suppression chart, since it's a member of Antec's Sonata family, which prioritizes quiet computing. Corsair’s 400R takes second place once again, hinting at a potential winning cooling-to-noise ratio.

Corsair doesn't secure that big win, however, because the Buc's cooling performance is far greater than its noise suppression. The 400R takes second place, which still isn't bad.

The Antec Solo II is noticeably quieter than other cases. But its poor thermal performance puts it quite a ways below the second-to-last finisher in our acoustic efficiency metric.

  • idroid 29 August 2012 11:39
    Hell yeah!!! NZXT Phantom 410 FTW!!
  • idroid 29 August 2012 11:40
    Toms should do a review on high-end cases featuring EXTREME watercooling.
  • dudewitbow 29 August 2012 12:12
    idroidToms should do a review on high-end cases featuring EXTREME watercooling.
    the only tiny problem at the most part i see in that is that it would be slightly harder to test thermal efficiency, since its being cooled by water, rather than air + hsf so in a wc build, the thermal ratings will be extremely close.
  • 29 August 2012 12:44
    now try to find the best micro-atx case...
  • amuffin 29 August 2012 13:01
    The Antec Solo II is not a case meant for gaming.
  • back_by_demand 29 August 2012 13:10
    It would be nice to see a left-sided window case listing, there are definate advantages to a left sided window / upside down mobo config
    Reply
  • Crashman 29 August 2012 13:45
    Did you know that the reason many manufacturers abandoned the upside-down case was because some motherboard heat pipes supposedly didn't work right in that configuration?

  • 29 August 2012 15:16
    The Solo II would probably have done a little better with your LGA2011 / GTX580 setup, if Antec included at least one front intake fan. Any chance of a re-test with an added intake fan or two? :)
    Reply
  • antemon 29 August 2012 16:34
    as
  • antemon 29 August 2012 16:40
    I'm a fan of smaller cases

    I have a qx-2000 case from aerocool. it's a nightmare for cable management and upgrading partsm but I like it

    can toms also do an in-depth article on smaller cases?

    particularly, I want a similar case as the qx-2000 but the PSU is mounted at the bottom so that adding items inside woundnt be too much of a chore.

    thermaltake armor a30 looks awesome, but still has a top mounted PSU
