Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage

Power Consumption
Power is always a major concern when it comes to working in large enterprise environments. Intel states that its product uses 2.5x less power than eight 10 000 RPM SAS drives connected to a PCIe-based HBA, while providing better performance. The graph below shows the power draw of the card itself.
Our sample's performance lines up very well with its official specifications. In its default configuration, the card draws a maximum of 25 W, while Maximum Performance mode pushes it right up to 28 W. We did measure a slightly higher idle draw than the 12 W we were expecting.
Sequential operations stress the device to a larger degree than 4 KB random I/O, which makes sense considering the more demanding Maximum Performance mode only affects sequential operations.
As a reminder, our review sample is an 800 GB SSD 910 that we also tested as the 400 GB version. Even though we're not stressing two of its 200 GB modules, the NAND and controllers are still present and drawing power. The actual 400 GB version should draw less power than what we observed during testing.
Review sites never cover real world use - that is to live with it day in day out (reliability), its not all about raw speed and performance.
As best I understand it as it was descibed by the company that analyzed these failed drives, a block of NAND flash either went bad or became inaccessible by the controller rendering the drives useless and unable to be accessed by normal means of hooking it up to a SATA or USB port. Two drives, different NAND (50 nm for the G1 and 34 nm for the G2), same failure mode.
Once again, this is not definitive, just my observations but to me, I think review sites need to be a little more cautious about how they qualify intel's reputation for quality and reliability because from my perspective, intel has neither and I have since began using crucial SSD's. Hopefully, I will see much longer life from these new drives.
Intel, you should test these drive in that real world application. EMC, VM-ware and several data bases carve out some LUN's and Push the envelope. In this situation, should the device prove worthy, the 4000 price tag will come down very fast, and the data center will put it trust in product, So for those reading this for your personal home workstation and gaming ridge, you need not apply in this arena.
Intel is just about 18-months 2 years of owning the data center, Even EMC is powered by intel.
This drive, and every other piece of enterprise hardware out there, was never meant to be used by consumers.
Check out the Sequential Performance page, lists both compressible and incompressible. For all the other tests, random (incompressible) data was used.