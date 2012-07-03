Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage

Enterprise Workload Performance
The next set of tests simulates different enterprise workloads, including database, file server, Web server, and workstation configurations.
Our Iometer database workload (also categorized as transaction processing) involves purely random I/O. Its profile consists of 67% reads and 33% writes using 8 KB transfers.
The Intel SSD 910 starts to struggle compared to the R4 when it comes to mixed workload tests. Considering how close the two were in our random read benchmarks, we expected them to finish closer here. As it turns out, the R4 is two times faster at a queue depth of 16, and it pushes that margin to 3x at a queue depth of 64.
The file server profile is also completely random, but biased even more to read operations. The relative difference between the SSD 910 and R4 remains the same, 2x at a queue depth of 16 and 3x at a queue depth of 64.
With a workload set to 100% random reads at various transfer sizes, the Intel SSD 910 is much more competitive, finishing slightly ahead of the R4 at lower queue depths. As queue depth increases, though, the R4 starts to pull away.
The workstation profile consists of 80% reads and 80% random operations. In this mixed workload, the R4 once again moves past the SSD 910 at higher queue depths.
Review sites never cover real world use - that is to live with it day in day out (reliability), its not all about raw speed and performance.
As best I understand it as it was descibed by the company that analyzed these failed drives, a block of NAND flash either went bad or became inaccessible by the controller rendering the drives useless and unable to be accessed by normal means of hooking it up to a SATA or USB port. Two drives, different NAND (50 nm for the G1 and 34 nm for the G2), same failure mode.
Once again, this is not definitive, just my observations but to me, I think review sites need to be a little more cautious about how they qualify intel's reputation for quality and reliability because from my perspective, intel has neither and I have since began using crucial SSD's. Hopefully, I will see much longer life from these new drives.
Intel, you should test these drive in that real world application. EMC, VM-ware and several data bases carve out some LUN's and Push the envelope. In this situation, should the device prove worthy, the 4000 price tag will come down very fast, and the data center will put it trust in product, So for those reading this for your personal home workstation and gaming ridge, you need not apply in this arena.
Intel is just about 18-months 2 years of owning the data center, Even EMC is powered by intel.
This drive, and every other piece of enterprise hardware out there, was never meant to be used by consumers.
Check out the Sequential Performance page, lists both compressible and incompressible. For all the other tests, random (incompressible) data was used.