Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage

Enterprise Workload Performance

The next set of tests simulates different enterprise workloads, including database, file server, Web server, and workstation configurations.

Our Iometer database workload (also categorized as transaction processing) involves purely random I/O. Its profile consists of 67% reads and 33% writes using 8 KB transfers.

The Intel SSD 910 starts to struggle compared to the R4 when it comes to mixed workload tests. Considering how close the two were in our random read benchmarks, we expected them to finish closer here. As it turns out, the R4 is two times faster at a queue depth of 16, and it pushes that margin to 3x at a queue depth of 64.

The file server profile is also completely random, but biased even more to read operations. The relative difference between the SSD 910 and R4 remains the same, 2x at a queue depth of 16 and 3x at a queue depth of 64.

With a workload set to 100% random reads at various transfer sizes, the Intel SSD 910 is much more competitive, finishing slightly ahead of the R4 at lower queue depths. As queue depth increases, though, the R4 starts to pull away.



The workstation profile consists of 80% reads and 80% random operations. In this mixed workload, the R4 once again moves past the SSD 910 at higher queue depths.