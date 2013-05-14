One SSD Vs. Two In RAID: Which Is Better?

Results: 4 KB Random Read And Write Performance (AS-SSD)

At the low queue depths you normally encounter in a desktop environment, all of these configurations perform fairly similarly. In fact, the striped setups are even a bit slower than single drives. This is because we're taxing the NAND flash's throughput. Parallelism is needed to distribute the workload across multiple dies on multiple channels.

Once we jump up into very high queue depths, both RAID-based arrangements distinguish themselves. It's only a shame that this is very atypical of any desktop workload, so you won't see it unless you take the 840 Pros into a more enterprise application.