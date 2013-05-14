One SSD Vs. Two In RAID: Which Is Better?

Results: I/O Benchmark Profiles (Iometer)

Again, the bar charts represent average performance from a queue depth of one through 32 in three benchmark profiles: database, Web server, and workstation.

The two RAID 0 arrays manage to clearly draw ahead of the single drives across all queue depths in Iometer’s Web server benchmark profile. Can anyone guess the access pattern in play? That's right, 100% reads. Could have seen that one coming, right?

However, the database and workstation profiles convey less scaling at queue depths up to eight. Up until that point, the Samsung 840 Pro 512 GB performs about the same as the two 256 GB SSDs in RAID 0. The same is true for the single 256 GB SSD and two striped 128 GB SSDs.