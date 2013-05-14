One SSD Vs. Two In RAID: Which Is Better?

Results: AS-SSD Copy Benchmark And Overall Performance

Copying files is one way to take advantage of fast storage, SSDs in RAID included. In our three copy benchmarks, two fast SSDs working cooperatively overcome the limits of a single SATA 6Gb/s interface, pushing more throughput than any single drive can manage.

Overall Performance

The RAID 0 arrays win both the AS-SSD overall score and desktop performance crowns based on superior performance in a number of synthetic metrics. But not so fast: the real-world benchmarks paint a different picture. Blazing-fast peak sequential transfers don't necessarily translate into better real-world numbers.