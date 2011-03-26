SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

Test Setup

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache) Motherboard (LGA 1366) Supermicro X8SAXRevision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B Controller LSI MegaRAID 9280-24i4e Firmware: v12.11.0-0016, Driver: v4.31.1.64 RAM 3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX HDD Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Power Supply OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU Benchmarks Performance Measurements h2benchw 3.13 PCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0 I/O Performance IOMeter 2008.08.18 Fileserver-Benchmark Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4k Random Reads 4k Random Writes System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate

Although we're using a relatively fast test system, the configuration is not ideal to maximize I/O performance. Multi-socket platforms, faster processors, and one of the latest RAID controllers would help to maximize I/O performance numbers compared with the results we see. We also have to say that enterprise-class SSDs are not necessarily best at delivering maximum performance, but at maintaining performance. In this case, it means that other SSDs, especially consumer products, may appear faster on paper and according to basic benchmarks. However, when hammering them with intensive workloads, enterprise drives are better able to maintain expected performance levels at all times.

Samsung's MZ3S9100 is a 3.5“ model. It is the drive with the large aluminum casing shown in the photo.