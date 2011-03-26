SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

Test Setup
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache)
|Motherboard (LGA 1366)
|Supermicro X8SAXRevision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
|Controller
|LSI MegaRAID 9280-24i4e Firmware: v12.11.0-0016, Driver: v4.31.1.64
|RAM
|3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
|HDD
|Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.13 PCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2008.08.18 Fileserver-Benchmark Webserver-Benchmark Database-Benchmark Workstation-Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4k Random Reads 4k Random Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate
Although we're using a relatively fast test system, the configuration is not ideal to maximize I/O performance. Multi-socket platforms, faster processors, and one of the latest RAID controllers would help to maximize I/O performance numbers compared with the results we see. We also have to say that enterprise-class SSDs are not necessarily best at delivering maximum performance, but at maintaining performance. In this case, it means that other SSDs, especially consumer products, may appear faster on paper and according to basic benchmarks. However, when hammering them with intensive workloads, enterprise drives are better able to maintain expected performance levels at all times.
3 reason hold me back moving HD to SSD.
1st. money VS pre GB.
2nd. the technology is mature enough to keep that real speed in stabilize performance.
3rd. RAID support in SSD still in wonderland.
conclusion. all the read/write speed in the benchmark is full of BS, but if you can maintain the driver is reading purpose only but never erase and delete any old data and rewrite new files into it. and you are a heavily download user. you will lost the speed advance reading/writing in a SSD over a traditional HD. SSD is pretty fast only in a fresh windows install for the first time. it will lose speed performance in time and you have to do another fresh reinstall again and again.