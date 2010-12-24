SSD Performance: TRIM And Firmware Updates Tested

Test Setup

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 512 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache) Motherboard (Socket 1366) Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B RAM 3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX Controller HighPoint Rocket 620 HDD Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5 Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Power Supply OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU Benchmarks Performance Measurements PCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0 System Software & Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate Intel Rapid Storage Manager Version 9.6

Test SSD: Samsung 470 Series, 256 GB

We used Samsung’s new 470-series SSD, also known as the PM810, for this article. It is one of the newest SSDs available, so we were curious about its general performance characteristics. Therefore, we had to deliver a little torture test to really push the drive as hard as possible, hoping to show the differences with and without TRIM, and the 0601 vs. 0701 firmware versions.