How to Stress-Test CPUs and PCs (Like We Do)

System: AIDA64, powerMAX & Heavy Load

AIDA64 With FPU & GPU

The problem with AIDA64’s combined CPU and GPU stress test is that, even though it effectively isolates the performance of specific subsystems, the ratio of CPU and GPU load just isn’t right. This makes the test unrealistic. Adding up all of the individual loads to achieve a generally taxing scenario might provide some useful information, but we've already discussed better alternatives for the same type of task.

Even if the Stress CPU, Stress System Memory, and Stress GPU(s) settings are all activated at once, AIDA64’s efforts still fail to yield a realistic workload.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket GPUDiode CPU(Watts) GPU(Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 84°C 83°C 96°C 61°C 150W 86W 307W Compared to Maximum 98.8% 97.6% 92.3% 95.3% 88.8% 85.1% 86.0% Assessment High package temperatureVery high socket temperatureAverage memory temperatureBelow game-level GPU power consumptionMuch higher than game-level CPU and system power consumption Use for Not really suitable for combined stress testing

powerMAX With AVX Or SSE & GPU

powerMAX wasn’t one of our top contenders when it came to GPU stress testing. Can it redeem itself through the addition of an integrated CPU stress test? We run both versions again in order to find out what powerMAX does well. The GPU workload remains windowed in order to avoid pushing the CPU stress test too far into the background. We also ensure the GPU stress test window is active.

powerMAX With AVX & GPU

powerMAX has the same problems as AIDA64: Its CPU load is way too high, while the graphics load is a little too low. This test is simple and convenient to run, but it just doesn’t provide balance. It’s not suitable for pushing your system to its limits, and it doesn’t simulate normal operation, either.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket GPUDiode CPU(Watts) GPU(Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 79°C 79°C 98°C 62°C 156W 89W 313W Compared to Maximum 92.9% 92.9% 94.2% 96.9% 92.3% 88.1% 87.0% Assessment Somewhat high package and core temperatureVery high socket temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureBelow game-level GPU power consumptionMuch higher than game-level CPU and system power consumption Use for Not really suitable for combined stress testing

powerMAX With SSE & GPU

Using the SSE code path shifts load from the CPU to the GPU. But that's not enough to simulate a realistic gaming scenario, and it’s not enough to push the system to its limits. Ultimately, our conclusions about this utility's AVX code path apply here as well.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket GPUDiode CPU(Watts) GPU(Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 69°C 68°C 82°C 62°C 130W 90W 280W Compared to Maximum 81.2% 80% 78.8% 96.9% 76.9% 89.1% 78.4% Assessment Somewhat lower package and core temperatureMedium socket temperatureSomewhat low memory temperatureBelow game-level GPU power consumptionMuch higher than game-level CPU and system power consumption Use for Not really suitable for combined stress testing

Heavy Load With CPU & GPU

Heavy Load didn’t exactly inspire confidence in us when we tried its CPU and GPU tests on their own. As it turns out, combining two bad tests gets you another bad test. In fact, it’s completely unusable as either a stress or stability test, unless you want to be duped into believing an over-enthusiastic overclock will run stably under truly taxing loads.

CPU Package(PECI) Core Average SensorSocket GPUDiode CPU(Watts) GPU(Watts) System (Watts) Measurement 58°C 57°C 59°C 49°C 100W 34W 186W Compared to Maximum 68.2% 67.1% 56.7% 76.6% 59.2% 33.7% 52.1% Assessment Very low package and core temperatureLow socket temperatureLow memory temperatureVery low GPU power consumption Use for Not suitable at all for combined stress testing



