Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance per Dollar, And Noise Ratings

The above chart shows the total performance rating of the PSU compared to other units we have tested in the past. The tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to the tested model. Click on the chart to see a more in-depth comparison.

The Leadex PSU gets a slightly lower overall performance score than EVGA's models. You might find this strange, but it is because of the higher ripple levels in the Leadex Titanium unit compared to the 1600 P2 and G2 units (both of which are based on lower-efficiency versions of the same platform). However, this doesn't change the fact that the Titanium Leadex is a truly high-end PSU, competing with the mighty Corsair AX1500i in both power and efficiency performance.

The chart above may be the most interesting to many readers because it depicts the unit's performance per dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shopping sites and used those figures and all relative performance numbers to calculate this index. If the specific unit isn't available in the United States, we found it over in Europe, converting the listed price to USD. Note that all the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU. You can click on the chart to see more PSUs in the comparison.

Despite its high performance, the Titanium unit's price tag puts it in last place. Titanium-rated efficiency is expensive since there are still so few compliant models. Not that it matters much to our U.S. audience; the Leadex isn't available here yet anyway. Your alternative is looking to the Gold-rated version of this platform, which performs well and costs much less.

The chart above depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the entire operating range of the PSU, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C. Clicking on this chart will show you a comparison with more PSUs.

The fan can be really noisy even under normal temperatures once the PSU is stressed; this is depicted on the average noise output graph. At light and mid-range loads, the Titanium Leadex is fairly quiet. But as the load increases, the acoustics get out of control.

Correction: This page was updated at 2:00 pm ET to include the proper charts.