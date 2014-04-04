How Well Does The Elder Scrolls Online Run On Your PC?

Test System And Graphics Hardware

As always, we strive to represent game performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We include cards ranging from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 to the powerful Radeon R9 290X, HD 7990, GeForce GTX 780 Ti, and 690.

We all know that boards like the Radeon HD 7990 require a substantial amount of power, so XFX sent us its PRO850W 80 PLUS Bronze-certified power supply. This modular PSU employs a single +12 V rail rated for 70 A. XFX claims continuous (not peak) output of up to 850 W at 50 degrees Celsius.

We've almost exclusively eliminated mechanical disks in the lab, preferring solid-state storage for alleviating I/O-related bottlenecks. Samsung sent all of our labs 256 GB 840 Pros, so we standardize on these exceptional SSDs.

Test System CPU Intel Core i7-4770K (Haswell), Overclocked to 4.4 GHz @ 1.2 V Motherboard ASRock Z87 Pro3 LGA 1150, Intel Z87 Express Networking On-Board Gigabit LAN controller Memory 8 GB Corsair Vengeance LP (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1866, Model CML8GX3M2A1866C9B1866 MT/s 9-10-9-27 2T @ 1.5 V Graphics GeForce GT 630 512 MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 Ti 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 660 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 760 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 770 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 780 Ti 3 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 690 4 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5Radeon R7 240 1 GB DDR3Radeon R7 250X 1 GB GDDR5Radeon R7 260X 1 GB GDDR5Radeon R9 270 2 GB GDDR5Radeon R9 280 3 GB GDDR5Radeon R9 280X 3 GB GDDR5Radeon R9 290X 4 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7990 6 GB GDDR5 SSD Samsung 840 Pro, 256 GB SSD, SATA 6Gb/s Power XFX PRO850W, ATX12V, EPS12V Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers AMD Catalyst 14.2 Beta 1.3, Nvidia GeForce 335.23 WHQL