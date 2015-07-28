Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Single-Client SMB Performance
We're moving away from synthetic measurements and towards trace-based tests that show real-world performance. After all, you access your NAS over SMB/CIFS when you navigate to folders on the system, mostly through File Explorer in My Network.
Thecus' N5810 Pro running the Brtfs (file system) doesn't fare too well in these tests. Btrfs is a technology improvement with new features, but it appears to perform a little slower than EXT4 and XFS. In my experience, XFS is the fastest file system on Thecus NAS products. Users will need to balance features like snapshots with performance and choose a file system that delivers the capabilities needed for each installation.
It would be good to single this information out into one of the section headings. It may be redundant as you presumably standardise this across NAS of a given bay capacity - but it would still be useful.
5 years is a long time and unless they intend to have the same product line around for a long time, it will either be EOL or replaced with an updated version.