Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Single-Client SMB Performance

We're moving away from synthetic measurements and towards trace-based tests that show real-world performance. After all, you access your NAS over SMB/CIFS when you navigate to folders on the system, mostly through File Explorer in My Network.

Thecus' N5810 Pro running the Brtfs (file system) doesn't fare too well in these tests. Btrfs is a technology improvement with new features, but it appears to perform a little slower than EXT4 and XFS. In my experience, XFS is the fastest file system on Thecus NAS products. Users will need to balance features like snapshots with performance and choose a file system that delivers the capabilities needed for each installation.