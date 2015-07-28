Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

File Server Workload
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The low-power SoC in the N5810 Pro delivers similar performance as the other SoCs. Also like the others, it's difficult to squeeze additional performance from the system using more taxing tasks. These tests pull their workloads from a single source, so it's a different scenario than the multi-client benchmark where the NAS can scale. Still, they're able to saturate the appliance's bandwidth and processing power at low queue depths.
It would be good to single this information out into one of the section headings. It may be redundant as you presumably standardise this across NAS of a given bay capacity - but it would still be useful.
5 years is a long time and unless they intend to have the same product line around for a long time, it will either be EOL or replaced with an updated version.