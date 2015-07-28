Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Workstation Workload

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The workstation test is our best example of getting what you pay for when it comes to NAS processing power. In the snake chart, we see the three SoC-based systems delivering steady performance that doesn't really increase as the load becomes more demanding. The processors in Asustor's AS7004T and Synology's DS415+ have more headroom to scale with workload.

Some users need a light application NAS, while others are looking for a system that can hold files and remain stable. The N5810 falls in that latter category where storage takes priority over performance.