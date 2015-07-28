Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Workstation Workload
The workstation test is our best example of getting what you pay for when it comes to NAS processing power. In the snake chart, we see the three SoC-based systems delivering steady performance that doesn't really increase as the load becomes more demanding. The processors in Asustor's AS7004T and Synology's DS415+ have more headroom to scale with workload.
Some users need a light application NAS, while others are looking for a system that can hold files and remain stable. The N5810 falls in that latter category where storage takes priority over performance.
It would be good to single this information out into one of the section headings. It may be redundant as you presumably standardise this across NAS of a given bay capacity - but it would still be useful.
5 years is a long time and unless they intend to have the same product line around for a long time, it will either be EOL or replaced with an updated version.