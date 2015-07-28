Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Software Interface

Unlike the iXsystem's FreeNAS Mini we tested a while ago, Thecus uses a simple layout that will click with Windows users. It's still Linux-based, but the graphical interface feels familiar and intuitive.

You need to log into the NAS to manage it. The system administrator can build accounts for both access to the inner NAS software and for folder permissions. An easy-to-navigate tab system on the left side of the management windows gets you to the section you want for quick configuration.

The main window on the right is where you manipulate the various options.

Unlike many competing NAS products, Thecus lets you tune for workloads through the RAID array management portion of the software. Users can also select from a number of file systems and even the number of bytes per node. If you don't understand these settings, the automatic options work just fine for balancing performance.



Software features can be enabled or disabled depending on your needs. To reduce processing overhead, we suggest turning off capabilities that are not used. This will keep the system performance at high levels.

Every aspect of the NAS is logged and can be monitored. If you experience an issue, you can even go in and watch the system at work in performance monitor.



The network management pane is one of the best available. Users can quickly and easily configure the NAS for dynamic or static IP addresses, or team network ports together.

After the initial setup, users can dive into the advanced settings and configure the system for more specific tasks. Thecus uses intelligent settings to start with, so this step isn't required.