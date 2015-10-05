Thecus W5000 WSS NAS Review

Multi-Client SMB Performance
The multi-client test is my favorite for showing small business users what to expect from shared storage in a networked environment. This benchmark uses real Microsoft Office software and 120 gigabit Ethernet ports. The workload doesn't push full gigabit bandwidth at any single port, similar to a real office environment. The throughput component is naturally important, but the average response time chart holds more weight since it is directly tied to to user experience.
Thecus and Microsoft position systems like the W5000 as small office dream machines with that familiar Windows smell that anyone can configure. Sadly, the performance we measure doesn't fit the needs of modern offices, where system backups, spreadsheets and other data are managed directly on the NAS for redundant storage.
Um, is this a hardware review or a press release?
Ref: http://www.smbitjournal.com/2012/11/one-big-raid-10-a-new-standard-in-server-storage
http://www.smbitjournal.com/2012/11/choosing-raid-for-hard-drives-in-2013
http://www.smbitjournal.com/2012/11/choosing-a-raid-level-by-drive-count
http://www.smbitjournal.com/2013/06/dreaded-array-confusion
http://www.zdnet.com/blog/storage/why-raid-6-stops-working-in-2019/805
http://www.zdnet.com/blog/storage/why-raid-5-stops-working-in-2009/162
Some users may want to take redundancy to the next level and run RAID 6 on a 5 drive array. That is fine and I know people that do. I don't recommend it on a sub-1000 Dollar system that already has performance issues with RAID 5 though.
Here I am.
"In our own experience, NAS failures come from easy-to-replace fans and power supplies, rather than the main components that make up the heart of the system."
Changed power supply and changed fan but still no fun.
I had to dump my DS411Slim after putting some € on it in an attempt to fix.
The brown thing happens.