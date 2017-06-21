Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 31.5A (143%) 3.3V: 34.6A (157%), 3.15V 5VSB: 3.7A (123%) OPP 1105.4W (130%) OTP (120°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

Over-power protection is set quite high given this PSU's thermal output under high loads. Thankfully, over-temperature protection kicks in to protect the SPR-0850F-R if its fan can't keep up.

OCP on the minor rails is set high, especially at 3.3V, while at 5VSB it's set at a normal level.

There is short-circuit protection on all of the rails, and the power-good signal is accurate (though the hold-up time is pretty low).

