Trending

Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: - 5V: 31.5A (143%) 3.3V: 34.6A (157%), 3.15V 5VSB: 3.7A (123%)
OPP1105.4W (130%)
OTP(120°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

Over-power protection is set quite high given this PSU's thermal output under high loads. Thankfully, over-temperature protection kicks in to protect the SPR-0850F-R if its fan can't keep up.

OCP on the minor rails is set high, especially at 3.3V, while at 5VSB it's set at a normal level.

There is short-circuit protection on all of the rails, and the power-good signal is accurate (though the hold-up time is pretty low).

MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content