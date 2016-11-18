Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

In addition to its flagship Titanium line, Thermaltake also equipped the DPS G Gold family with an RGB fan. The highest-capacity model outputting up to 850W is our test subject today.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-0850D-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load14.3mV3.7mV6.9mV4.4mVPass
20% Load27.9mV5.2mV7.5mV7.4mVPass
30% Load21.4mV4.6mV8.0mV6.2mVPass
40% Load22.0mV5.0mV9.8mV7.6mVPass
50% Load23.7mV5.5mV10.2mV8.9mVPass
60% Load22.8mV6.1mV11.8mV9.5mVPass
70% Load25.1mV7.0mV12.2mV10.7mVPass
80% Load26.2mV7.2mV13.3mV12.0mVPass
90% Load30.1mV9.6mV16.4mV16.5mVPass
100% Load52.1mV10.2mV19.3mV18.0mVPass
110% Load74.3mV11.1mV20.4mV20.1mVPass
Cross-Load 146.1mV7.8mV10.5mV6.1mVPass
Cross-Load 257.7mV8.7mV18.7mV15.7mVPass
Ripple suppression up to 90% load is excellent at +12V. However, under full load it increases significantly, exceeding 50mV. While that's not disturbingly high, it'd be ideal to see the result under 40mV.

On the other hand, the minor rails' ripple remains low, even during the overload test.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • powernod 18 November 2016 18:07
    -It's not exactly a PSU-related question but more likely a general one.
    From the pictures from the monitoring software, i can notice that this software is able to measure CPU and GPU temperature. Do you have any idea if such monitoring is (relatively) accurate?
    -Excellent review Aris !!
    Reply
  • Malik 722 18 November 2016 20:31
    in corsair link software atleast both cpu and gpu temperatures are accurate.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 18 November 2016 20:41
    it takes readings from the system's (actually the individual components') sensors. If those are accurate then the software's readings will be accurate as well. Normally they are accurate.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 18 November 2016 22:11
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 18 November 2016 22:15
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 02:28
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 19 November 2016 02:45
    18887052 said:
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test

    I don't think you're reading the transient response graph properly. It's not a measure of voltage but a measure of ripple (well, technically that is a measure of voltage but it's more a measure of instantaneous offsets of an average, or a highly zoomed in sector).

    That or I am just missing something. I probably am. Not sure what I'm missing though. Forgive my ignorance.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 04:28
    For this graph http://media.bestofmicro.com/ext/aHR0cDovL21lZGlhLmJlc3RvZm1pY3JvLmNvbS9TLzYvNjIxNzk4L29yaWdpbmFsLzEydl9vZmYuanBn/r_600x450.jpg I hope that I'm not reading it that badly wrong
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 November 2016 08:52
    yes this is something really weird indeed.
    Reply
  • sparkyman215 19 November 2016 13:19
    Fantastic review Aris! I absolutely love reading in depth articles about anything. Terrible PSU for the price, but it's an awesome review. Congrats!
    Reply