Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-0850D-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 14.3mV 3.7mV 6.9mV 4.4mV Pass 20% Load 27.9mV 5.2mV 7.5mV 7.4mV Pass 30% Load 21.4mV 4.6mV 8.0mV 6.2mV Pass 40% Load 22.0mV 5.0mV 9.8mV 7.6mV Pass 50% Load 23.7mV 5.5mV 10.2mV 8.9mV Pass 60% Load 22.8mV 6.1mV 11.8mV 9.5mV Pass 70% Load 25.1mV 7.0mV 12.2mV 10.7mV Pass 80% Load 26.2mV 7.2mV 13.3mV 12.0mV Pass 90% Load 30.1mV 9.6mV 16.4mV 16.5mV Pass 100% Load 52.1mV 10.2mV 19.3mV 18.0mV Pass 110% Load 74.3mV 11.1mV 20.4mV 20.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 46.1mV 7.8mV 10.5mV 6.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 57.7mV 8.7mV 18.7mV 15.7mV Pass

Ripple suppression up to 90% load is excellent at +12V. However, under full load it increases significantly, exceeding 50mV. While that's not disturbingly high, it'd be ideal to see the result under 40mV.

On the other hand, the minor rails' ripple remains low, even during the overload test.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2