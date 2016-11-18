Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-0850D-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|14.3mV
|3.7mV
|6.9mV
|4.4mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|27.9mV
|5.2mV
|7.5mV
|7.4mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|21.4mV
|4.6mV
|8.0mV
|6.2mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|22.0mV
|5.0mV
|9.8mV
|7.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|23.7mV
|5.5mV
|10.2mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|22.8mV
|6.1mV
|11.8mV
|9.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|25.1mV
|7.0mV
|12.2mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|26.2mV
|7.2mV
|13.3mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|30.1mV
|9.6mV
|16.4mV
|16.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|52.1mV
|10.2mV
|19.3mV
|18.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|74.3mV
|11.1mV
|20.4mV
|20.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|46.1mV
|7.8mV
|10.5mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|57.7mV
|8.7mV
|18.7mV
|15.7mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression up to 90% load is excellent at +12V. However, under full load it increases significantly, exceeding 50mV. While that's not disturbingly high, it'd be ideal to see the result under 40mV.
On the other hand, the minor rails' ripple remains low, even during the overload test.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
From the pictures from the monitoring software, i can notice that this software is able to measure CPU and GPU temperature. Do you have any idea if such monitoring is (relatively) accurate?
-Excellent review Aris !!
Do what?
Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test
I don't think you're reading the transient response graph properly. It's not a measure of voltage but a measure of ripple (well, technically that is a measure of voltage but it's more a measure of instantaneous offsets of an average, or a highly zoomed in sector).
That or I am just missing something. I probably am. Not sure what I'm missing though. Forgive my ignorance.