Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes ripple levels we measured on the TPG-0750F-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.3mV 4.8mV 4.5mV 4.2mV Pass 20% Load 6.2mV 5.3mV 4.7mV 4.5mV Pass 30% Load 7.7mV 5.5mV 5.5mV 4.2mV Pass 40% Load 9.5mV 8.6mV 6.3mV 6.5mV Pass 50% Load 11.0mV 9.5mV 6.9mV 7.9mV Pass 60% Load 12.9mV 11.9mV 6.1mV 8.9mV Pass 70% Load 14.6mV 11.1mV 6.8mV 8.4mV Pass 80% Load 15.5mV 11.4mV 7.8mV 8.5mV Pass 90% Load 17.1mV 12.2mV 7.3mV 7.5mV Pass 100% Load 22.2mV 13.8mV 7.8mV 8.4mV Pass 110% Load 26.9mV 14.0mV 9.3mV 10.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.6mV 6.3mV 6.1mV 4.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 21.9mV 10.6mV 7.4mV 6.4mV Pass

Thermaltake keeps its promise: ripple suppression is very good on all rails. The TPG-0750F-R performs much better than other PSUs based on the same platform, especially when it comes to ripple filtering on the minor rails. Obviously TT's unit has some modifications/fixes on its voltage regulation modules.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2