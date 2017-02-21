Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

RGB LED lighting is the new hotness, and a lot of power supplies are incorporating it. Thermaltake's Toughpower Grand RGB with 750W of maximum power boasts RGB lighting, surprisingly good performance, and modular cabling.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes ripple levels we measured on the TPG-0750F-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.3mV4.8mV4.5mV4.2mVPass
20% Load6.2mV5.3mV4.7mV4.5mVPass
30% Load7.7mV5.5mV5.5mV4.2mVPass
40% Load9.5mV8.6mV6.3mV6.5mVPass
50% Load11.0mV9.5mV6.9mV7.9mVPass
60% Load12.9mV11.9mV6.1mV8.9mVPass
70% Load14.6mV11.1mV6.8mV8.4mVPass
80% Load15.5mV11.4mV7.8mV8.5mVPass
90% Load17.1mV12.2mV7.3mV7.5mVPass
100% Load22.2mV13.8mV7.8mV8.4mVPass
110% Load26.9mV14.0mV9.3mV10.1mVPass
Cross-Load 16.6mV6.3mV6.1mV4.9mVPass
Cross-Load 221.9mV10.6mV7.4mV6.4mVPass
Thermaltake keeps its promise: ripple suppression is very good on all rails. The TPG-0750F-R performs much better than other PSUs based on the same platform, especially when it comes to ripple filtering on the minor rails. Obviously TT's unit has some modifications/fixes on its voltage regulation modules.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Clamyboy74 21 February 2017 14:35
    Im guessing very soon, there will be rgb power supply cables to go along with this
  • shrapnel_indie 21 February 2017 15:08
    Has anyone tested this claim of a cooler PC with the PSU fan facing up into the case instead of down and drawing air from outside?

    Edit: I see with at least this unit, it was found to be so, What about other units?
  • Phillip Wager 21 February 2017 16:35
    I have my computer case in a dusty area of my house and on the floor. i flipped my psu fan to face inside the case because i was sick of having to clean the dust filter every week or so. I'm paranoid about psu dust death. I have PLENTY of case fans(5) so i'm not worried about the psu overheating in this configuration.
  • Mpablo87 21 February 2017 17:06
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool
  • Malik 722 21 February 2017 19:05
    but mounting power supply fan side up won't suck in hot air from the chassis and increase the power supply temperature.
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 February 2017 20:03
    19328496 said:
    I want it, for my Asus

    Cool

    Na, you really don't, you can do better methinks.
  • DotNetMaster777 21 February 2017 21:47
    Power Specification looks nice but the temperature is a problem !!!!
  • nzalog 22 February 2017 07:23
    rgb fad can't die soon enough
  • blackmagnum 22 February 2017 09:23
    "It's common knowledge that hot air rises, so if we want to improve airflow inside a chassis, we have to help move hot air up and out with fans installed on the top or back. We'll have to revisit this topic in a story about PSU orientation and its effect on case cooling."
    -I'll be looking forward to the article.
  • SeoulFood 22 February 2017 16:24
    I just won this PSU at a LAN this past weekend. I would use it, but I won a Silverstone 850w at the last LAN. Craigslist here we come.
