Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes ripple levels we measured on the TPG-0750F-R's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.3mV
|4.8mV
|4.5mV
|4.2mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|6.2mV
|5.3mV
|4.7mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|7.7mV
|5.5mV
|5.5mV
|4.2mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|9.5mV
|8.6mV
|6.3mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|11.0mV
|9.5mV
|6.9mV
|7.9mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|12.9mV
|11.9mV
|6.1mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|14.6mV
|11.1mV
|6.8mV
|8.4mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|15.5mV
|11.4mV
|7.8mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|17.1mV
|12.2mV
|7.3mV
|7.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|22.2mV
|13.8mV
|7.8mV
|8.4mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|26.9mV
|14.0mV
|9.3mV
|10.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|6.6mV
|6.3mV
|6.1mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|21.9mV
|10.6mV
|7.4mV
|6.4mV
|Pass
Thermaltake keeps its promise: ripple suppression is very good on all rails. The TPG-0750F-R performs much better than other PSUs based on the same platform, especially when it comes to ripple filtering on the minor rails. Obviously TT's unit has some modifications/fixes on its voltage regulation modules.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
