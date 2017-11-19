Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

By

Unboxing Video

The following video footage shows us unboxing the TPI-1200F2FDP.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pjmelect 19 November 2017 23:37
    Your videos don't work I get the error "cannot load m3u8 crossdomain access denied (2048)"
    Reply
  • Co BIY 20 November 2017 00:46
    Everyone reviews heavily on capacitor quality but how is cap quality determined ? Is it published specs or just reputation / country of origin ?

    The bad cap crisis was over ten years ago are all those makers
    still putting out bad or inconsistent products ?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 20 November 2017 06:27
    The videos work fine for me.

    Caps: Mostly based on experience and the RMA data that I have access to. The quality of the electrolyte is what matters the most.
    Reply
  • Mike Adams 22 November 2017 02:52
    CapXon & Su'scon caps? more chinese junk for a premium price. I would never buy anything from Thermalsewer
    Reply