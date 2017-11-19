Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

From 310W to 610W on the +12V rail, and with a combined load on the minor rails below 70W, the efficiency we observe lands in the 92-94% region. The 90-92% range is much larger, though. With less than 200W and over 1kW load, efficiency drops below 90%.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

We do notice a problem that could affect the PSU's long-term reliability. The single Chemi-Con KZE cap, which doesn't offer great longevity, is positioned close to the +12V FETs. Inevitably, it gets quite hot. We measured close to 75°C after 10 minutes at half-load and with the fan removed. CWT should either install this capacitor farther away from the +12V board or use a higher-quality cap instead. Thankfully, there's ample airflow over this component. But it'd still be better if it wasn't exposed to the +12V FETs' heat.



