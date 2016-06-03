Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box is quite large, and on its front is a picture of the power supply with the sharp-looking fan grille in the foreground. On the front-left side, Thermaltake lists the unit's most notable features, including bundled software (DPSApp, cloud and mobile apps), a seven-year warranty and the modular design with flat cables. A small 80 PLUS Platinum badge is in the bottom-right corner. On one of the two sides, a diagram shows how this PSU's supporting apps interact with each other (the cloud app serves as a central link). Lastly, on the back, two graphs depict the fan and efficiency curves, along with the connector and power specifications.

Contents

The PSU is heavily protected by packing foam, which completely surrounds it. On top of that, it is wrapped in a nice piece of cloth bearing Thermaltake's logo.

The bundle includes several zip ties, a set of fixing bolts, the AC power cord, a USB header cable for connecting the PSU to your motherboard and two rubber edges that come in handy if your chassis' PSU compartment isn't lined with vibration damping material. The modular cables come in a separate pouch.

Exterior

A sticker covers the AC receptacle telling you that the PSU's fan won't spin under 30 percent load. Although that's good to know, if you install the DPSApp, you'll notice the fan mode is set to Performance by default, meaning it spins at all times.

Aesthetically, Thermaltake's design is definitely interesting, helping the TPG-1200D-P stand out from its competition. Up front, the on/off switch is installed below the AC receptacle. Large holes in the exhaust grille reveal a large primary heat sink, and educated readers should be able to guess this model's OEM by that clue alone.

On the sides, large decals depict the model number and 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, while a power specifications label is affixed to the bottom.

The modular panel includes a dozen sockets. The red ones are reserved for PCIe cables, while a couple of eight-pin connectors correspond to EPS cables. And if you're looking at the TPG-1200D-P with its fan facing up, the USB header connector is on the bottom.

The dimensions are normal for a PSU of this capacity, although Thermaltake could probably shrink them given the under-populated PCB and small main transformer. We think this is a nice-looking power supply, though. It'd definitely complement a windowed case.

Cabling

The flat and darkened (stealth) cables are a necessary addition to high-end PSUs. Their quality is decent, though we don't like the small pieces of heat-shrink tubing awkwardly installed on the main ATX cable. Thermaltake should have done a better job there.