Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU Review

Introduction
Thermaltake used to rely heavily on CWT (Channel Well Technology) platforms for its high-end PSUs. That looks to be changing though; many of the company's best products, including the DPS G Platinum models, now come from Enhance Electronics. The semi-digital family that Thermaltake recently introduced includes three members with capacities ranging from 850W to 1200W. They're all powerful enough to drive potent PCs, which means enthusiasts will be looking most closely at them.
The DPS G series includes a digital interface that facilitates monitoring of the PSU's status, along with limited control of the fan's operation. Thermaltake offers a complete software solution called Smart Power Management (SPM), through which you can easily check the PSU and configure it to notify you if something goes wrong (a fan failure, for instance). The company believes its SPM suite will encourage enthusiasts to reduce their CO2 emissions through more efficient use.
Specifications
The Toughpower DPS G 1200W (or TPG-1200D-P) is the family's flagship. Aside from Platinum-rated efficiency, it also features fully modular cabling, unique aesthetics, Japanese electrolytic capacitors and a double ball-bearing fan for increased reliability. With eight PCIe connectors, this PSU supports up to four high-end graphics cards. Of course, as the latest 14 and 16nm GPUs emerge with single PCIe auxiliary inputs, 1000W+ power supplies increasingly appear to be overkill. Still, under heavy overclocking, consumption rises sharply and a 1.2kW PSU makes more sense.
This unit also features Haswell compatibility and a high temperature rating, meaning it can deliver its full output continuously up to 50 degrees Celsius if needed. We found out during our tests this isn't always true, though (the over-temperature and fan failure notifications appeared at above 47 degrees C due to a software limitation).
The protection suite includes everything you'd expect except OCP. And although the double ball-bearing fan is reliable, it's also noisy under stressful operating conditions. Through the DPSApp suite, you are able to choose between normal, silent and semi-passive fan modes. However, you don't have the option to create your own fan profile; in our opinion, that's a notable downside. At least Thermaltake includes a seven-year warranty. Currently, only EVGA and Corsair offer longer coverage on their high-end models.
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|25
|22
|100
|3
|0.3
|Watts
|120
|1200
|15
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|1200
The minor rails are strong enough to support most modern systems, although there are other 1.2kW PSUs offering even more capacity on those rails. The +12V rail is rated for an impressive 100A maximum current, while the 5VSB rail is comparatively weak. PSUs in the >1kW range should deliver at least 3.5A-4A on 5VSB.
Cables And Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|Eight-pin EPS12V (600mm)
|1
|1
|4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm)
|1
|1
|6+2 pin PCIe (560mm+150mm)
|4
|8
|SATA (550mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)
|3
|12
|Four-pin Molex (560mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)
|2
|8
|FDD adapter (+110mm)
|2
|2
|USB cable (+400mm)
|1
|1
As you'd expect, Thermaltake includes a ton of cables. The TPG-1200D-P supports up to eight PCIe connectors and two EPS ones, all of which are available at the same time. If you have the money to spend, this PSU lets you match up four high-end graphics cards to a server-oriented motherboard hosting a couple of Xeon processors.
Except for the USB header cable that connects the PSU to your platform, cable length is satisfactory. Still, it'd be nice if the EPS cables were even longer (>650mm). The distance between connectors is ample and Thermaltake includes a couple of FDD adapters in case you need Berg connectors. Finally, the 24-pin ATX, EPS and PCIe cables employ 16-gauge wires, while the others use standard 18-gauge wire.
Power Distribution
Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: Power Supplies 101
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
"※Note: The Adobe Flash Player ActiveX 20.0.0 version or above might NOT be compatible DPS G PC App."
http://www.thermaltake.com/dpsappdownload.aspx?type=dpsapp
or
"※Note: The DPS G PC App requires Adobe Flash Player Version 2.0.0.270 or above and Microsoft .NET Version 4.5 or above."
http://www.thermaltake.com/DPSGApp2download.aspx?type=dpsgapp2
:lol: It would be great for litecoining machines. :)
In my case, I had no Flash on my system at all. I consider it dangerous and useless. But in order to operate DPSApp I first installed the latest version of Flash and the DPSApp crashes every time i try to open the GUI. Only on the v15 I manage to make it work. :sarcastic:
Why? It is the standby power? What modern system needs more than 15W standby?
it failed the hold up requirement, regulation and ripple is mediocre at best, it's hideous and single rail designs really need to go from PSUs this powerful. 100 amperes is enough to arc weld! if the DSP malfunctions and send 100 amps down your motherboard or GPU, it'll set your house on fire. this isn't really a problem with old school analog designs. but with anything digitally controlled, bugs are always a concern.
AX1200i is a way better performer in pretty much every metric, has a 10 year warranty these days, and individually sleeved cables are relatively cheap and readily available.