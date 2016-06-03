Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The TPG-1200D-P's hold-up time isn't only lower than the ATX spec's requirement, but it is also lower than the power-good signal's hold-up time. In other words, once the power-good signal drops, the rails are already out of spec. This is something we hate to see, especially in expensive high-end PSUs. Hopefully OEMs start using bulk caps with the right capacity. After all, it's a lot harder to cheat in this discipline since we can easily expose shortcomings and warn our readers to watch out for them.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is low in both cases (115V and 230V).

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Fan Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.104A 1.963A 1.975A 0.985A 119.78 88.44% 840 29.9 38.71 °C 0.948 12.118V 5.091V 3.336V 5.071V 135.43 41.81 °C 115.1V 2 17.250A 2.948A 2.977A 1.186A 239.61 92.08% 840 29.9 39.04 °C 0.969 12.102V 5.077V 3.323V 5.055V 260.23 42.49 °C 115.1V 3 26.787A 3.455A 3.500A 1.385A 359.84 92.62% 840 29.9 39.45 °C 0.978 12.087V 5.063V 3.312V 5.039V 388.52 43.11 °C 115.1V 4 36.329A 3.954A 3.999A 1.591A 479.65 92.49% 864 30.2 40.74 °C 0.984 12.070V 5.052V 3.299V 5.024V 518.62 45.46 °C 115.1V 5 45.551A 4.968A 5.020A 1.795A 599.62 91.98% 864 30.2 41.07 °C 0.988 12.055V 5.037V 3.286V 5.006V 651.93 46.20 °C 115.1V 6 54.803A 5.973A 6.050A 2.000A 719.50 90.66% 1224 44.7 41.90 °C 0.990 12.038V 5.023V 3.272V 4.990V 793.64 47.64 °C 115.1V 7 64.072A 6.993A 7.089A 2.209A 839.36 89.85% 1560 45.4 43.69 °C 0.991 12.022V 5.007V 3.257V 4.972V 934.14 49.71 °C 115.1V 8 73.381A 8.015A 8.138A 2.420A 959.31 88.97% 1824 49.8 45.33 °C 0.992 12.005V 4.990V 3.243V 4.954V 1078.27 51.81 °C 115.1V 9 83.136A 8.541A 8.697A 2.425A 1079.30 88.10% 2128 52.3 46.30 °C 0.992 11.989V 4.976V 3.231V 4.943V 1225.09 53.31 °C 115.1V 10 92.673A 9.069A 9.230A 3.050A 1199.17 87.11% 2184 52.3 47.83 °C 0.992 11.972V 4.963V 3.217V 4.915V 1376.66 55.62 °C 115.1V 11 102.863A 9.088A 9.261A 3.056A 1319.20 86.21% 2184 52.3 44.52 °C 0.994 11.953V 4.951V 3.207V 4.904V 1530.23 51.01 °C 115.1V CL1 0.101A 14.022A 14.005A 0.004A 117.96 83.20% 1080 38.8 42.23 °C 0.945 12.122V 5.036V 3.292V 5.066V 141.78 46.98 °C 115.1V CL2 99.950A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 1209.57 87.37% 2184 52.3 45.38 °C 0.993 11.969V 5.001V 3.253V 4.986V 1384.49 52.32 °C 115.1V

With 20 percent load, efficiency is much higher than the 80 PLUS Platinum spec's 90 percent requirement. Under 50 percent load, efficiency is on-point with an almost 92 percent reading. Meanwhile, under full load, the PSU is 1.9 percent away from the corresponding threshold (89 percent). Obviously the high temperatures we use for testing play a part in keeping the PSU from hitting 89 percent.

Load regulation is pretty tight at +12V, but that's not the case for the other rails. Still, +12V is what matters most since it's used by a majority of components nowadays. The other rails are only used lightly, so their load regulation isn't as important. We don't want to see ~3.2V readings on the 3.3V rail though, which is what happens during our full load and overload tests.

The fan profile is relaxed up to our 50 percent load test. It starts getting out of hand at 60 percent load, and then exceeds 50 dB(A) during the last tests. If you push the TPG-1200D-P as hard as we did, the high-speed fan will hurt your ears. It's worth mentioning that we set the fan profile mode to Performance through DPSApp. However, even that wasn't enough to let the TPG-1200D-P deliver its full power once the ambient temperature crested 48 degrees C. The problem wasn't hardware related. Rather, it had to do with DPSApp itself. The software raises an alarm once the PSU's internal temperature reaches 60 degrees C. This alarm doesn't shut down the PSU, but it continuously shows an annoying message that makes the program unresponsive. Thermaltake should raise the temperature triggering point since, according to the company's specifications, full power can be delivered continuously at up to 50 degrees C. Bottom-line, if you don't use DPSApp, then you probably won't have any problems running in environments up to 50 degrees C. But with the software running, all hell breaks loose and you have to close the application.

DPSApp Screenshots

You will find several screenshots of the DPSApp software below, which we took during our test sessions.

Up to the 50 percent load test, the power out readings are spot-on. With 60 percent load, the difference is quite small. At 70 percent load and up, the power delivery accuracy takes a hit that gets larger as load levels increase. Strangely enough, in all but one test (50 percent load), the efficiency readings are way off. And given the accuracy of the power-out levels, the problem seems to be with the power-in readings. This is most likely the reason why Thermltake decided not to expose the wattage drawn from the mains network through its DPSApp.