Toshiba 65L9300U: A 4K HDTV With HDMI 2.0 Support

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), giving us a realistic view of color accuracy.

The 50L7300U’s picture modes produce different results in the color gamut test. The first chart was generated in the Standard mode at stock settings.

This is a perfect example of why we measure additional color saturation levels. Red, green, blue, and yellow at 100 percent saturation are pretty close to their targets, while cyan and magenta are fairly wide of the mark. The lower saturations are quite a bit off, with errors ranging from 11 to 19 Delta E. The inaccuracy is compounded by super-high luminance values. Some colors are over 100-percent too bright. Visually, that results in an unnaturally-intense, cartoon-like image. A lot of the color detail is crushed as well, which removes texture and depth from the picture.

Although the 65L9300U has a CMS, we measured better chroma results without it.

This is a more respectable result. Our only concerns are the slightly low luminance values for red and blue, which can be corrected in the CMS (though the controls only affect the 100-percent saturation level). Lower levels are left unchanged. So, there is no real benefit to making that adjustment. The overall error when using the CMS is actually a bit higher.

Let’s see how the 65L9300U stacks up to our other HDTVs and monitors.

At 1.27 Delta E, Toshiba's Ultra HD screen ranks among the best. The test is particularly difficult because it takes the average of 32 unique measurements. Any value under three means the error is invisible. It follows, then, that all of the screens in our sample group pass. While we're glad the 65L9300U includes a CMS, it really isn't needed.