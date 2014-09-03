Tt eSports by Thermaltake Poseidon ZX Review

Look and Feel, Usability and Functionality

Look and Feel

The simple design emphasizes functionality. Fortunately, Tt eSports by Thermaltake didn’t go for the creases, pseudo-military trappings, or other "gamer" aesthetics, which makes for a refreshingly clean impression.

Like all keyboards with these keys, the Poseidon ZX has an inherent vulnerability to crumbs. Otherwise, the matte back surface is surprisingly resistant to fingerprints. Tt eSports by Thermaltake successfully walked the fine line between a rough finish and nice looks.

Speaking of the design, sometimes less really is more. The gently rounded edges and corners are really smooth. The bottom of the Tt eSports by Thermaltake Poseidon ZX is more your typical blocky industrial style, but it’s not like you’ll spend a lot of time looking at it.

The bottom of the Poseidon ZX looks like it was divided into three parts. This is due to two large notches meant for cables. Even the keyboard’s thick connector cable can be threaded through here, not just once, but twice. However, it’s 1.8m length, means that it can’t be stored here without squeezing it in way more than any cable ever should be. This calls the entire function of the two notches into question, since also running the mouse and headset cables through here is a pointless and futile exercise.

Usability and Functionality

Since the Tt eSports by Thermaltake Poseidon ZX’s dimensions are on the lower end of the spectrum, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s no palm rest to be found. We don't really miss it all that much, though. This is due to the very stable hinged feet at the back, which allow for a nice tilt which most users should very much appreciate. The feet also sport a rubber surface where they meet the desk, which is very effective at keeping the Poseidon ZX from sliding.

The rubber pads set into the bottom of the Poseidon ZX also do their part to keep the keyboard in place. The two pads in the front are always in use, whereas the two in the rear only connect with the surface if the keyboard’s hinged feet are folded in.

From an ergonomics point of view, it’s advisable to use the board only in its tilted configuration.

The Poseidon ZX is a very solid offering in spite of its diminutive size. Its torsional rigidity is sufficient, and it weighs in at almost 1kg. The latter, in combination with the rubber pads, effectively keeps the keyboard from going anywhere — even in the middle of the most heated battle.

The build quality is acceptable. Most gaps are exemplary, and the materials also leave a good impression, which speaks for the Tt eSports by Thermaltake Poseidon ZX’s long-term durability.