Does The USB 3.0 Controller On Your Motherboard Matter?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processor AMD A8-3800 (Llano) 2.4 GHz (24 * 100 MHz) CPU, 600 MHz GPU (400 Shaders), Quad-core, Socket FM1, 4 MB L2 Cache, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Asus F1A75-V Pro, BIOS v1102Gigabyte A75-UD4H, BIOS vF6 Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06 Graphics Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Driver Graphics: Nvidia 275.33 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101Asmedia: 1.10.0.0Etron:105A75: 8.863 Benchmarks Iometer v1.1.0

Since Kingston’s HyperX Max 3.0 got high marks in our previous USB 3.0 roundup, we’re using four of them to simultaneously tax the bandwidth of each controller as much as possible (obviously we can only connect up to two drives to each controller, so the four SSDs have to be deployed across a combination of ports to tax the various controllers). This should provide a worst-case scenario, since solid-state-based USB 3.0 storage solutions deliver much more potential throughput than the conventional external drives out there.

The USB 2.0 and 3.0 standards do not include support for native command queuing, so we’re only testing at a queue depth of one.