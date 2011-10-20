Does The USB 3.0 Controller On Your Motherboard Matter?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|AMD A8-3800 (Llano) 2.4 GHz (24 * 100 MHz) CPU, 600 MHz GPU (400 Shaders), Quad-core, Socket FM1, 4 MB L2 Cache, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Asus F1A75-V Pro, BIOS v1102Gigabyte A75-UD4H, BIOS vF6
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 275.33 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101Asmedia: 1.10.0.0Etron:105A75: 8.863
|Benchmarks
|Iometer
|v1.1.0
Since Kingston’s HyperX Max 3.0 got high marks in our previous USB 3.0 roundup, we’re using four of them to simultaneously tax the bandwidth of each controller as much as possible (obviously we can only connect up to two drives to each controller, so the four SSDs have to be deployed across a combination of ports to tax the various controllers). This should provide a worst-case scenario, since solid-state-based USB 3.0 storage solutions deliver much more potential throughput than the conventional external drives out there.
The USB 2.0 and 3.0 standards do not include support for native command queuing, so we’re only testing at a queue depth of one.
Well, at least the article showed that it's possible to reach 150 MBps write speeds and higher... good enough for me. Now all I need is a USB 3.0 drive :)
I've tried eSATA and found out it's not as user friendly as USB.
You will need a external power source if the eSATA isn't self powered.
Then you will also have to setup the right bios config or the eSATA won't
work properly like it's suppose to and basically the eSATA drive becomes a internal cause you lose the ability of hot plugging and swapping.
What? Even internal drives can be hot plugged and swapped. OS recognizes both internal and external sata drives alike. Once you connect it just go into My computer > manage > devices and search for new drives. To unplug simply right click on that drive and click disable. Even this can be done with IDE (ATA) provided you don't use old P4 era motherboards.
1.) Motherboards with hot-plug capability to internal drives were available almost from the beginning. Nvidia was famous for adding this function to its drive controller firmware, and ASRock was famous for adding it to the drive controller firmware of boards with other chipsets.
2.) To this very day, the ports of many NEW motherboards STILL lack firmware support for this function on at least some of the ports. A few lack hot swap firmware on all of the ports, and a many have this feature selectable in BIOS.
So, even though you're part right, the person you responded to is more right.
Thanks for filling me. Coincidentally I never came across motherboard that doesn't support hot plugging out of the box that's why I thought everyone supports it.