USB 3.0-Based 2.5" Hard Disks From Adata, Hitachi, And WD

Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth

Driven by its 7200 RPM disk, Hitachi's Touro Mobile Pro achieves a throughput of more than 125 MB/s, which earns it a top spot in this largely theoretical measurement. The previous speed king, Samsung's S2, is pushed to second place.

The other two new drives, Western Digital's My Passport and Adata's DashDrive Durable HD710, sport 5400 RPM disks and end up finishing fairly close to each other in the performance chart by pushing 83 MB/s and 78 MB/s, respectively.

The Hitachi Touro Mobile Pro is the strongest contender in this line-up when it comes to streaming reads and writes, though Iometer is less forgiving than h2benchw. The Adata DashDrive Durable HD710 and the Western Digital My Passport still cannot compare, though, as they're similarly beaten-up by Iometer.