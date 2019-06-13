ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C 35-inch Curved QHD Gaming Monitor Review: Mid-Priced Excellence

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

VA screens aren’t known for stellar off-axis image quality, but the XG350R-C is better than many panels we’ve tested. Horizontal light falloff is only about 40%, and the color shift is subtle. One might be concerned about a VA monitor with such a tight curve, but ViewSonic has chose a quality panel here. At normal angles and distances, the image looks perfect from edge to edge.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our sample sports decent black field uniformity, albeit not quite as good as the two LG monitors. We could see subtle hotspots in the lower-right corner, but the rest of the screen looked perfect.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Response and lag scores are in lock-step with the refresh rates here. The BenQ and ViewSonic screens both run at 100 Hz and are within 2ms of one another in the overall lag test. Obviously, 144 Hz breeds faster response and less lag. But the XG350R-C makes the most of its 100 Hz with excellent scores. We doubt anyone but the most skilled players will be dissatisfied with its performance.

