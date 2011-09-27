Intel vPro: Three Generations Of Remote Management

Intel AMT Web Interface, Continued

One of the most useful features of vPro is the ability to remotely reboot a client machine.

As you can see in the screen shot above, the interface also lets you select boot device options. Clearly, this is a great feature for booting off local media in the event the target client needs to be recovered for some reason.

This feature also works on Apple's iPad, as you see in the screen shot below (look at how much differently the list is rendered).

Power policies are configurable through the Web interface too, as are all of the Management Engine's BIOS-based options seen earlier.

Connectivity can be configured either through a static address or via a DHCP server.

With the IPv4 address space becoming constrained due to the explosive proliferation of Web-capable devices, administrators can enable and configure IPv6 through the AMT interface, too.

Another important part of setup is the ability to configure name settings so you don't need to use IP addresses to access remote client systems or the Web interface.

Finally, you can add, change, and remove AMT user accounts through the software interface, assigning different levels of permissions.

It's nice to see Intel introduce so many management features previously limited to the server space, in addition to other, more unique features particularly valuable to desktops.