Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

Hardware And Test Setup

Hardware Setup

Test System Specs Operating System 1 Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit) Operating System 2 Apple Mac OS X Lion (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) @ 2.8 GHz, Quad-Core Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7, LGA 1156, P55 Express, F7 BIOS Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Boards 512 GB GDDR5 (PCI-e 2.0) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 Watt Max) Chassis Zalman MS1000-HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B

The Windows 7 Test Installation

The OS X Lion Test Installation

Local Web Server Specs Operating System Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit) Processor AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz Motherboard Soyo Dragon Platinum Memory 512 MB DDR Graphics AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR Storage 40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB Optical Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T Extra Packages Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH

As requested by readers in our previous stories, the table below hosts additional information on the test network.

Network Specs ISP Service Cox Premium (28 Mb/s down, 5 Mb/s up) Modem Motorola SURFboard SBS101U Router Linksys WRT54G2 V1

Hackintosh Setup

The table below lists what we used to get the Lion-based Hackintosh up and running.

Installer xMove Bootloader iBoot DSDT GA-P55A-UD7

While these tests are conducted on Mac OS X, this test system is not an Apple-branded Mac. We had to use a different bootloader than what you'd find on a genuine Mac, and real Mac systems use EFI instead of BIOS. Therefore, performance may vary from the same tests conducted on an Apple-branded system.

Also keep in mind that this use of OS X is completely unauthorized, and anyone doing this at home should have no expectations of receiving any help or support from Apple.

Software Setup

Both our Windows 7 Ultimate and Mac OS X Lion installations were freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on August 15th. Power management and automatic updates were disabled before testing. The Web browsers and additional software, along with the exact version numbers tested, are listed in the table below.

Software Windows Version Mac Version Chrome 13.0.782.215 13.0.782.215 Firefox 6.0 6.0 Internet Explorer 9.0.8112.16421 N/A Opera 11.50 (1074) 11.50 (1074) Safari 5.1 (7534.50) 5.1 (7534.48.3) AMD Driver 8.850.0.0 ATI Radeon HD 4800 series Adobe Flash 10.3.183.5 10.3.183.5 Microsoft Silverlight 4.0.60531.0 4.0.60531.0 Oracle Java 6.0.260 14.0.3

Test Setup

We restart the computer and allow it to idle for a while before benchmarking the next browser. Other than the conformance benchmarks, all of our final scores are an average of several iterations. More iterations are run on tests that have short durations, lower scales, and/or higher variations.

This time around, we're rating the benchmarks themselves. The tests are placed into one of four groups: core, observation, dated, and quarantine.

Core tests are considered current. These tests are usually trusted industry standards or our own creations, and they make up the core of the WBGP suite. Examples include our own page-load time tests, FutureMark Peacekeeper, and Mozilla Dromaeo DOM.

Tests that are either generally unknown, mostly untested, or just too bleeding-edge are placed under observation. The WebGL tests and Ecma test262 are examples.

Tests classified as dated are either outdated, losing relevance, or otherwise need replacing. We are actively seeking community feedback and contributions regarding alternatives to these benchmarks. Examples of this group include Acid3 and GUIMark Java.

The final group is for quarantined benchmarks. Benchmarks find their way into quarantine by delivering dubious results or by being gamed. Examples include previous suite dropouts Google V8, Dromaeo JavaScript, and now SunSpider as well.

Whenever the results of benchmarks that test the same thing conflict, more weight is given to tests with a better rating when creating the analysis tables.

The table below lists all 41 of the tests currently in our test suite (along with a version number, where applicable), current rating in the Web Browser Grand Prix, and number of iterations performed:

Web Browser Grand Prix Test Suite 6.0 Test Name Iterations Rating Performance Tests (32) Startup Time: Single Tab 5 Core Startup Time: Eight Tabs 5 Core Page Load Time: Google 5 Core Page Load Time: YouTube 5 Core Page Load Time: Yahoo! 5 Core Page Load Time: Amazon 5 Core Page Load Time: Wikipedia 5 Core Page Load Time: eBay 5 Core Page Load Time: craigslist 5 Core Page Load Time: The Huffington Post 5 Core Page Load Time: Tom's Hardware 5 Core Peacekeeper 3 Core Kraken v1.1 3 Core SunSpider v0.9.1 3 Quarantine Dromaeo DOM 3 Core Maze Solver 5 Core JSGameBench v4.1 3 Core Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D And JavaScript 3 Observation GUIMark 2 HTML5 Vector Charting (1 pixel variant) 5 Core GUIMark 2 HTML5 Bitmap Gaming 5 Core GUIMark 2 HTML5 Text Columns 5 Core Psychedelic Browsing 3 Core Hardware Acceleration Stress Test 3 Dated WebGL FishIE 5 Observation WebGL Solar System 5 Observation ThoughtsInComputation Particles 5 Observation GUIMark2 Flash Vector Charting 5 Core GUIMark2 Flash Bitmap Gaming 5 Core GUIMark2 Flash Text Columns 5 Core Flash Benchmark 2008 3 Core GUIMark Java 5 Dated Encog Silverlight 5 Dated Efficiency Benchmarks (4) Memory Usage: Single Tab 3 Core Memory Usage: 40 Tabs 3 Core Memory Management: -39 Tabs 3 Core Memory Management: -39 Tabs (extra 5 minutes) 3 Core Reliability Benchmarks (1) Proper Page Loads 3 Core Conformance Benchmarks (4) HTML5Test.com 1 Core CSS3 Selectors Test 1 Core Ecma test262 1 Observation Acid3 1 Dated

You've seen the lineup and toured the track. Now it's off to the races.