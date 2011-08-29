Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

Performance Benchmarks: JavaScript, DOM, And CSS

Peacekeeper

The placing in Windows 7 for Peacekeeper is: Chrome, Opera, Safari, IE, and Firefox. Safari 5.10 for Windows surges ahead of its 5.05 score by nearly 1700 points. Other than Safari, the Peacekeeper scores from Windows are virtually the same as we saw in WBGP5, with minor improvements favoring the other four browsers.

The placing in OS X is slightly different, with the number two spot going to Safari, and Opera taking third.

JavaScript

Kraken

The Kraken results are nearly the same as what we saw in WBGP5, only Chrome shows significant improvement, shaving 450 milliseconds off its already-winning time. Firefox again places second, with Opera in third, IE9 in fourth, and Safari picking up the rear.

The story changes in OS X. Safari earns third place on its native platform, beating Opera and shaving 5000 milliseconds off its Windows 7 score.

SunSpider

The finishing order is again the same as it was in WBGP5, with IE9 taking the gold, followed by Firefox, Opera, Chrome, and then Safari. The only notable change is that Safari 5.10 takes an additional 40 milliseconds over version 5.05.

The order completely changes in OS X. Firefox takes first place, followed by Safari and Chrome in a near-tie for third, with Opera coming in last.

DOM

Dromeao DOM

As usual, Opera beats everyone with ease in DOM testing. Firefox 6 earns second place with a score 100 runs per second higher than Firefox 5. Safari 5.10 adds about 100 runs over Safari 5.05, jumping from fourth up to third. Chrome 13 finishes fourth, with a score 200 runs less than Chrome 12. Internet Explorer 9 again winds up in last place, scoring only half of what Opera did.

All is not well for Opera on Mac OS X. The Norwegian Web browser that had been tearing up the competition in DOM benchmarks falls to nearly half of its Windows 7 score, barely taking third place.

CSS

Maze Solver

We tweaked the methodology for testing Maze Solver. The maze is now cleared and re-created for each iteration of this test, and more iterations are used for generating results.

Chrome still holds the lead, but Safari jumps from fourth place to second. Opera drops to third, and IE9 drops to fourth due to Safari 5.1's higher score. Firefox is again far behind the competition in this test, with miserable scores exceeding one minute. All of the Web browsers perform noticeably worse in Mac OS X than in Windows 7.