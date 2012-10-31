Windows 8: Does AMD's Bulldozer Architecture Benefit?

Benchmark Results: 3D Games
Because Battlefield 3's single-player campaign is so graphics-bound, we don't expect optimizations for processor performance to have much effect. And as suspected, changes attributable to Windows 8 (or even a fully-patched Windows 7) don't yield any benefit.
In contrast to Battlefield 3, the hotfixes for Windows 7 appear to hurt performance in DiRT Showdown, which wasn't around when we took our first look at those Bulldozer architecture-specific operating system updates. Fortunately, Windows 8 ameliorates those issues, yielding just over 4% compared to Windows after a round of automatic updates.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is sensitive to processor performance. However, Windows 8 doesn't really affect its performance running on AMD's FX-8150.
Good article. :) It does seem that the patches create more problems than they solve, so I'd be inclined to ignore them if I had an FX on Windows 7.
DjEaZy... gonna get me a FX 8350 anyway... it's cheep as dirt and i have the platform... Yeah, if you already have the board and memory, its mostly logical. But for someone going for a rebuild... it is not, especially if you live near a Microcenter.
I paid $190 for my i5-3570K CPU, $90 for my Z77 gigabyte motherboard which out-does AMD 900 Series boards. Z77 have native USB 3.0, SATA 3.0, PCIe 3.0... AMD doesn't have PCIe 3.0 until 2014. And unless you get an A-Series CPU, you don't have native USB 3.0 either.
This, an AMD boards are a bit more costly and more complicated.
The OTHER AMD problem is that they are packaging clean CPU coolers with their CPUs... they are loud!! So add $25 for a good replacement. The extra costs for electricity doesn't help.