Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City
When it comes to measuring average frame rates, there is no difference between Windows 7 and Windows 8 in Batman: Arkham City. Any variance is well within the margin of error.
Our frame rate-over-time graph simply shows us what we saw in the bar chart with more detail. The solid lines are Windows 7, and the dotted lines are Windows 8.
No compelling reason to upgrade for me yet.
Windows NT 7 is where it's at. B-)
EDIT: I KNOW Vista, 7 & 8 are NT 6.
And yes win8 has better RAM and processor management as touted, but then you lose more time navigating through blocky interface. You complete your work a 3 seconds more with win8 but you had taken 5 more seconds to start that program from blocky interface.
You do know that you can use a program called Star8 by StarDock to get your desktop and toolbar back...it works quite well, no problems over here.
The problem is that Star8 and other 3rd-party tools haven't been able to fully replicate Win7's Start function.