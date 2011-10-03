Windows 8 In Videos: An Operating System Reimagined?

Interacting With Metro And Vanilla
For a lack of a better description, Vanilla is the regular desktop environment (non-Metro) part of Windows 8. Microsoft is trying to consolidate the interfaces of multiple products under one roof, but a single interface could serve to emphasize the performance delta between ARM-based smartphones and x86-based desktops.
Right now, the Internet history in IE 10 is shared between Vanilla and Metro. So, when you move back and forth, you don’t have to keep track of two histories or two bookmark lists. This helps IE 10 appear to function as a single program. However, that’s not really true. Windows 8 has separate processes for Vanilla mode and Metro, which is clear when you peek in the Task Manager.
Like Android, tile applications can’t be closed, though. Instead, they are stored in RAM when you move between Metro apps or switch to desktop mode. When you run low on memory, the system ejects Metro programs from RAM. This is more of an issue on performance-limited ARM-tablets because the Metro version of IE 10 caches all webpage data to system memory and not the disk (see video).
Ideally, we still need a way to quit programs without resorting to ending tasks in the Task Manager. This really brings to light a larger issue. Microsoft looks to have done a great job of integrating the interface. But when you dig deep, Vanilla and Metro are still somewhat segregated. This could result in performance ramifications.
Uniquly bad experience if you use mouse and keyboard with Metro.
"While this interface is clean and easy to use, Adobe Flash Player is missing, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to include it as part of the Metro interface."
May be because it is already so much like a flash app.
We are unhappy about the Metro app can only be closed by end process too:
There are way too many unnecessary apps on Metro and you cannot multi select the ones you don't want to delete them, which sucks. (Or maybe I haven't work that out yet, correct me and tell me how that can be done please if I am wrong.)
On the other hand it is light OS with low hardware requirement and boot fast:
Compatibility with old software and driver seems good, although only very preliminary:
IMO, it is a big mistake to have Metro activated by default. Metro is not good for device without touch at all. Since the majority of computer still use mouse and keyboard, Metro should be invisible and you turn it on with a button, as oppose to Metro is the default and you have to turn it off by using 3rd party software or going through regedit (many people don't or don't like touching the registry). MS got the GUI priority totally wrong.
Speaking of Metro, worst thing ever.
As said in this review, i dont like how you cant close apps. this makes switching from one app to another a real pain
i think the biggest problem Win 8 will face is people not giving it a chance, sadly most people are really quick to judge and that could be its down fall
I think a successful product is one where it convince people quickly and will like it, not one where you actually have to use it for a long time to get used to a product by adjusting your habit. I give credit for Fruit company being able to achieve that (although their product doesn't work for me). W7 was easy to like, but after trying window 8, I am still not convinced. It is just too much of a change to have Metro showing up when you click window start and that change doesn't let you to be more productive/provide better ease of use with mouse and keyboard. I know it can be disabled, but the priority is wrong. Metro is a feature which you enable on touch device, not a feature where you have to disable on mouse and keyboard. Hopefully MS can change that order. Metro can stay, it is useful in some case. I will disable it because I don't have the hardware to take advantage of it.