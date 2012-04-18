Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Trending

Over the past two years, we've tested the top five Web browsers using modern PC hardware. But today, going against all that is sacred to the enthusiast crowd, we're breaking out an old beige box to bring you Web Browser Grand Prix: Windows XP Edition!

Java And Silverlight Performance Benchmarks

Java

GUIMark Java

Opera takes the lead in GUIMark Java, but it shares that spot in a practical tie with IE8 and Chrome. Firefox falls in close to one-half frame per second behind the leaders, with Safari roughly the same distance behind Firefox, taking last place.

Realistically, there is no difference between the browsers on this test system; all of the scores are within a single frame per second of each other.

Silverlight

Encog Silverlight Benchmark

The integer scores on our usual WBGP test system usually fall between six and seven, while all of the browsers on our ten-year-old system range between 18 and 19. Chrome takes the lead in Silverlight performance with a score of 18.4, followed by Firefox at 18.5. Microsoft's own IE8 lands in the middle, as Apple Safari places fourth. Opera drops to last place, scoring 18.9.

61 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wheredahoodat 18 April 2012 11:47
    "Both Opera and Chrome feltmuch smoother on our old PC than Firefox"

    I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
  • agnickolov 18 April 2012 12:14
    How come only a single reader requested numerical composite scoring, that's the most logical way of scoring after all! With that said, I'd have liked if you didn't use the rankings but the raw scores after a more intelligent transformation as the input for weighted averaging...
    For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
  • gwiz1987 18 April 2012 12:18
    Why is IE8 being benched and not IE9?
  • aznjoka 18 April 2012 12:19
    Thats my Opera, for those who have never tried Opera. It's an amazing piece of software, it does the job, and it does it better then most.
  • confish21 18 April 2012 12:23
    Interesting move to make this article. Well done! Don't waste your time on a vista run though... Im so close my release date. xD
  • csbeer 18 April 2012 12:25
    aznjokaThats my Opera, for those who have never tried Opera. It's an amazing piece of software, it does the job, and it does it better then most.
    XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
  • dameon51 18 April 2012 12:26
    gwiz1987Why is IE8 being benched and not IE9?XP doesn't support 9, only 8.
  • mayankleoboy1 18 April 2012 12:57
    excellent review!
    some points:

    1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks

    2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.

    3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".

    4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
  • mayankleoboy1 18 April 2012 13:01
    Why did you use the AGP? I bet 99.99% of those Pentium4 era computers use the onboard Intel IGP.
    Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.

  • 18 April 2012 13:16
    Anyone who is still stuck using Windows 2000, Opera supports you.

