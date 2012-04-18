Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Java And Silverlight Performance Benchmarks

Java

GUIMark Java

Opera takes the lead in GUIMark Java, but it shares that spot in a practical tie with IE8 and Chrome. Firefox falls in close to one-half frame per second behind the leaders, with Safari roughly the same distance behind Firefox, taking last place.

Realistically, there is no difference between the browsers on this test system; all of the scores are within a single frame per second of each other.

Silverlight

Encog Silverlight Benchmark

The integer scores on our usual WBGP test system usually fall between six and seven, while all of the browsers on our ten-year-old system range between 18 and 19. Chrome takes the lead in Silverlight performance with a score of 18.4, followed by Firefox at 18.5. Microsoft's own IE8 lands in the middle, as Apple Safari places fourth. Opera drops to last place, scoring 18.9.