Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Java And Silverlight Performance Benchmarks
|Java
GUIMark Java
Opera takes the lead in GUIMark Java, but it shares that spot in a practical tie with IE8 and Chrome. Firefox falls in close to one-half frame per second behind the leaders, with Safari roughly the same distance behind Firefox, taking last place.
Realistically, there is no difference between the browsers on this test system; all of the scores are within a single frame per second of each other.
|Silverlight
Encog Silverlight Benchmark
The integer scores on our usual WBGP test system usually fall between six and seven, while all of the browsers on our ten-year-old system range between 18 and 19. Chrome takes the lead in Silverlight performance with a score of 18.4, followed by Firefox at 18.5. Microsoft's own IE8 lands in the middle, as Apple Safari places fourth. Opera drops to last place, scoring 18.9.
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.