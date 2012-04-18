Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

HTML5 Performance Benchmarks
JSGameBench
Safari pulls off a significant lead in Facebook's JSGameBench, beating second-place finisher Google Chrome by a score two times as high. Firefox earns third place with a result just one-quarter of Chrome's score. Opera places last, as IE8 did not run this test.
GUIMark 2 HTML5
Chrome pulls ahead in the GUIMark 2 HTML5 tests with an average score of eight frames per second. At just over seven frames per second, Safari takes second place. Opera earns 6.7 FPS to place third, followed by Firefox at 6.25 FPS. IE8 only manages to display an average of 2.5 FPS, succeeding only at running the Text Column portion of the test suite.
The chart below contains the individual test scores of each browser.
Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D And JavaScript
Chrome takes the lead in Asteroids at nine frames per second, followed by Safari in second place and Opera in third. Firefox takes fourth place, and once again, IE8 cannot run this test.
The big winner in HTML5 performance is Chrome, followed by Safari, and then Opera. Firefox exhibits a notable disadvantage, and IE8 is clearly not even an option.
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.