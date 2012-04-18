Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Hardware Acceleration And WebGL

HTML5 Hardware Acceleration

Mozilla Hardware Acceleration Stress Test

Chrome and Opera tie for first place in Mozilla's Hardware Acceleration Stress Test, both with seven frames per second. Safari places second at four FPS, followed by Firefox in third place. Predictably, IE8 is unable to run this benchmark.

Microsoft Psychedelic Browsing

Chrome and Opera again take the lead with scores of four and three (respectively). Firefox and Safari tie for third place, both earning two points. IE8 could not run this benchmark.

WebGL

There is not much to say about WebGL on this old XP-based machine. Chrome is the only browser capable of running WebGL content on our decade-old test system, and performance alternates between bad and terrible.