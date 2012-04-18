Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Proper Page Load Reliability
Surprisingly, the browsers reliably loaded pages at much the same rate or better on this older system than our more modern test bed. Opera once again shows itself to be a solid choice for fully and properly rendering many Web pages simultaneously.
Despite pegging our processor at 100% for more than 15 minutes, IE8 actually managed to come out of its coma with only about one broken page, placing second. Firefox earns third place with just under three tabs containing broken or missing elements, while Safari has an average of six screw-ups after its own 15-minute coma. Dropping to last place, Chrome encounters just over six fails, which in on par with what we've seen using our more modern test system.
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.