Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Proper Page Load Reliability

Surprisingly, the browsers reliably loaded pages at much the same rate or better on this older system than our more modern test bed. Opera once again shows itself to be a solid choice for fully and properly rendering many Web pages simultaneously.

Despite pegging our processor at 100% for more than 15 minutes, IE8 actually managed to come out of its coma with only about one broken page, placing second. Firefox earns third place with just under three tabs containing broken or missing elements, while Safari has an average of six screw-ups after its own 15-minute coma. Dropping to last place, Chrome encounters just over six fails, which in on par with what we've seen using our more modern test system.