Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Standards Conformance Benchmarks
|JavaScript
Ecma test262
Chrome takes the lead in the latest version of test262, beating Opera by just 19 points. Firefox claims third place, 102 points behind Opera. Safari places last, while IE8 does not run.
|HTML5
HTML5Test.com
Chrome also leads in the HTML5Test.com benchmark, earning nearly 50 points more than second-place finisher Opera. Firefox takes third place with a score of 320 out of 475, followed by Safari in fourth place. IE8 is decisively in last place, scoring less than one-tenth of the possible points.
FutureMark Peacekeeper HTML5 Capabilities
Chrome again takes the lead with a perfect score of seven out of seven in the HTML5 Capabilities portion of Peacekeeper. Firefox and Opera tie for second place, earning five out of seven possible points. Safari only earns a single point, while IE8 doesn't get any points, putting it in last place.
|Conformance Composite Grade
Chrome earns an A grade in standards conformance, followed by Opera and Firefox with unbelievably close B- and C+ grades (respectively). Safari earns a high failure, and IE8 gets as close to not even showing up to take the test as you can be.
But keep in mind, this conformance grade only takes into account tests in which modern browsers do not earn 100%. IE8 would still be eligible for scores in many of the conformance tests that we've retired from the WBGP. Including those metrics would raise the scores of all contenders, but their positions relative to IE8 wouldn't change.
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.