Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

JavaScript Performance Benchmarks
FutureMark Peacekeeper v2.0
Chrome lands on top in FutureMark's Peacekeeper benchmark with almost one thousand points. Opera comes in second with nearly 750 points. Safari and Firefox are in a practical tie for third place, both with about 560 points. IE8 only manages a two-digit score of 57, putting it in last place.
Mozilla Kraken v1.1
Firefox is the winner in Mozilla's Kraken JavaScript benchmark, followed closely by Google Chrome. Opera is quite a bit behind in third with a score that doubles Chrome's. Fourth-place finisher Apple Safari trails behind Opera. Internet Explorer 8 does not run this benchmark.
Google SunSpider v0.9.1
Chrome barely edges out Firefox to place first in Google's modified SunSpider benchmark. Safari places a distant third, followed closely by Opera in fourth. Once again, IE8 did not run this test.
Chrome is the obvious winner in JavaScript performance, followed closely by Firefox and Opera. Safari trails behind, while IE8 isn't even on the same field.
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.